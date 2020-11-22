Golden Monir put on 18-day remand

A lower court in Dhaka granted a18-day remand of Golden Monir in three separate cases on charges of possessing illegal arms, drugs and foreign currency.
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, police produced him before the court seeking remand of 21 days in three separate cases.
After hearing both the sides, the court granted 14 days in two cases under the arms act and the special power act and four days under the narcotics act.
Public prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the state while lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji stood for the accused.
The state prosecutor said the illegal arms and money have been found in the accused's house. It is necessary to place him on remand for interrogation to know the sources of arms and money. On the other hand, the lawyer on behalf of the accused alleged that the cases were filed for harassment.
Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed three cases against Monir Hossain alias 'Golden Monir' on charges of possessing illegal arms, drugs and foreign currency.
The elite force filed the cases with the Badda police station on Sunday morning.
Badda police station officer-in-charge Md Pervez Islam told Prothom Alo that the cases were filed against Monir under the arms and narcotics acts and the special power act.
He said Monir will be produced before the court today, seeking remand for interrogation.