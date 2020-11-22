Golden Monir put on 18-day remand

A lower court in Dhaka granted a18-day remand of Golden Monir in three separate cases on charges of possessing illegal arms, drugs and foreign currency.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, police produced him before the court seeking remand of 21 days in three separate cases.

After hearing both the sides, the court granted 14 days in two cases under the arms act and the special power act and four days under the narcotics act.