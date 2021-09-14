Crime and Law

Gopalganj court issues arrest warrant against BNP leader Rizvi

A court in Gopalganj has issued arrest warrant against the BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a case filed by Gopalganj judge court public prosecutor Delwar Hossain on charges of exposing defamatory information.

Shariful Islam, judge of Gopalganj senior judicial magistrate court, passed the order on Tuesday.

As per the case statement, Rizvi termed 21 Awami-League (AL) leaders and activists, including the prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina, public prosecutor Delwar Hossain and his father Hashem Sardar as Razakar, collaborators of Pakistan and war criminals in a press conference in Dhaka on 24 December in 2018.

In connection with this incident, lawyer Delwar Hossain lodged a case with Gopalganj senior judicial magistrate court on 20 January in 2019 accusing Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, acting editor of daily Jugantor Saiful Alam, publisher Salma Islam mentioning sections 420,467,468,469,471,500,501 and 34 of the penal code.

Later, the criminal investigation department (CID) dropped the names of editor Saiful Alam and publisher Salma Begum from the case and submitted the investigation report to the court on 10 February in 2021.

