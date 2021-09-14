Gopalganj court issues arrest warrant against BNP leader Rizvi

As per the case statement, Rizvi termed 21 Awami-League (AL) leaders and activists, including the prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina, public prosecutor Delwar Hossain and his father Hashem Sardar as Razakar, collaborators of Pakistan and war criminals in a press conference in Dhaka on 24 December in 2018.
In connection with this incident, lawyer Delwar Hossain lodged a case with Gopalganj senior judicial magistrate court on 20 January in 2019 accusing Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, acting editor of daily Jugantor Saiful Alam, publisher Salma Islam mentioning sections 420,467,468,469,471,500,501 and 34 of the penal code.
Later, the criminal investigation department (CID) dropped the names of editor Saiful Alam and publisher Salma Begum from the case and submitted the investigation report to the court on 10 February in 2021.