Tenth grader stabbed after refusing love proposal

“However, I found Rana instead of Ashraful there. I came to know that Ashraful was also there, but he had left before I went there. At one point Rana proposed me, but I refused,” she said.
Rana locked into an altercation with her over the refusal of his proposal and stabbed her with sharp weapons when she finally cleared her stance about the relationship, the victim said from her hospital bed.
Ashraful Alam, a residential medical officer of the hospital, said the body had marks of injuries made by sharp weapons like blade or knife.
Annur Jayed, officer-in-charge of Kushtia Islami University police station, said they have already detained the Ashraful from the area.
Efforts are on to nab the main accused Rana and a process is underway to register a case, he added.