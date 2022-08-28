Tenth grader stabbed after refusing love proposal

A youth allegedly stabbed a tenth-grader after she refused his proposal of a relationship in Jhaudia Bazar area of the district town on Saturday afternoon, reports UNB.

Police, however, detained a man, who allegedly assisted the youth in stabbing her, from the area at night.

The victim girl, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital, said a man from the locality named Ashraful Islam conveyed a message to her through his friend to meet him at a restaurant after her tuition in the afternoon.