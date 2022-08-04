Man held with gold at Chattogram airport

A Bangladeshi national has been detained with one kilogram of gold at Shah Amanat International Airport, Customs officials said on Thursday, reports UNB.

The detainee has been identified as Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Lohagarah upazila.

Sultan Mahmud, duty officer of the customs intelligence department, said that Mizanur arrived from Dubai on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight this morning.

"Tipped off, our men stopped Mizanur for frisking as he was passing through the green channel, and seized 1kg of gold, liquor and cigarettes from his possession," he said.

"Mizanur is being questioned," the officer added.