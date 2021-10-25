Haircut humiliation: Probe body recommends action against teacher Farhana

The probe committee formed by Rabindra University has recommended taking action against its teacher Farhana Yeasmin Baten for trimming the hair of its 14 students forcibly saying that it has found the “proof of her offence”, reports news agency UNB.

Registrar of the university Sohrab Ali on Monday said that they received the probe report on Thursday.

After receiving the report, a syndicate meeting was called on Friday.