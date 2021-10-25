Haircut humiliation: Probe body recommends action against teacher Farhana

An investigative team of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will visit the university campus on Wednesday and the final decision on the fate of Farhana, a teacher of Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies department, will be taken after that, Sohrab said.
Meanwhile, the university students resumed their protests on Sunday demanding that the teacher be terminated.
The protestors on that day confined 30 teachers and staff of the university to two academic buildings for at least 10 long hours -- from 2.00pm to 1.30am.
Besides, Shamim Hossain, a third-year student of Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies, on Sunday reportedly attempted to kill himself by swallowing poison demanding termination of Farhana.
He was taken to the Upazila Health Complex by his classmates.
Another student, Abid Hasan, tried to follow Shamim by apparently cutting his veins with a blade, but was later stopped by other students.
On 26 September, associate professor Farhana Yeasmin Baten, also the chair of the Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies Department, was charged with forcibly cutting the hair of 16 students.
The following day, Nazmul Hasan Tuhin, a student, tried to take his own life by consuming sleeping pills, prompting the university students to burst into protests. They also boycotted all the exams and classes on 28 September.
Amid the protests, Farhana relinquished her three administrative positions on the same day.
Later, a five-member probe body was formed to investigate the incident. The university finally suspended Farhana on 30 September.