Harsher punishment for magistrate, softer for DC recommended

The journalist was detained at night on 13 March 2020 and sentenced for one year by a mobile court after he was brought to the DC office.
At the time Kurigram district administration claimed half bottle of liquor and 150 gram cannabis were recovered from Ariful during an 'anti-narcotics drive'.
On the contrary Ariful alleged he had been tortured and sentenced due to covering news of irregularities at the district administration.
The incident triggered huge outcry across the country.
Following the incident, then Kurigram DC Mst Sultana Parvin, revenue deputy collector (RDC) Nazim Uddin and two assistant commissioners Rintu Bikash Chakma and SM Rahatul Islam were withdrawn and attached to the public administration ministry. Departmental cases were filed against them.
Sources said the ministry has decided to halt increment of then DC Sultana Parvin for two years as minor punishment after conducting an investigation and hearing. RDC Nazim Uddin has been recommended for a downgrade of his post while NDC SM Rahatul Islam will miss the opportunity of increment for three years.
Assistant commissioner Rintu Bikash Chakma, who conducted the mobile court as magistrate at the night, has been recommended for termination from his job.
The public administration sends files to the president via the prime minister's office (PMO) for final decision on such matters. That process is on and the president will give the final decision. Usually in such matters, the punishment is awarded in accordance with the recommendation of the public administration ministry.
An official said the punishment will be finalised once certain processes including approval by the president are completed.
After the incident, the DC Sultana Parvin was attached to the public administration ministry and she was not given any posting.
RDC Nazim Uddin was temporarily suspended. He is a senior assistant secretary. He will be assistant secretary if he is downgraded.
Rahatul Islam is now assistant commissioner at the Barishal DC office. Rintu Bikash Chakma is not in charge anywhere.
The ministry in its investigation found rules and regulations were not followed during conducting the mobile court.
Journalist Ariful Islam told Prothom Alo that Parvin Sultana and Nazim Uddin were the main perpetrators for oppressing him. They are being awarded nominal punishment. Rintu Bimash Chakma is being made the 'main criminal'.
He said, "To the best of my knowledge, Rintu Bikash Chakma did not commit any crime on the night of incident. He merely signed the trial file. Nazim Uddin gave all the instructions and it was clear that he was doing everything as per order of the DC."
Ariful also said he filed a case with the police station in connection with the incident and hoped he would get justice.
The role of Nazim Uddin and SM Rahatul Islam out of their jurisdictions was mentioned in the report by the public administration's investigation board on Rintu Bikash Chakma.
A description has been given in the report how Nazim Uddin and Rahatul out of their jurisdiction appeared at the mobile court and misbehaved with journalist Ariful Islam.
According to the report of the investigation board, defending himself, Rintu Bikash Chakma was forced by RDC Nazim Uddin to sign the warrant of the sentence despite his unwillingness. As a junior officer, he appeals for sympathy.
However, it has been mentioned in the investigation report why Rintu Bikash Chakma is more liable.
It said as per the Code of Criminal Procedure the word 'magistrate' has been defined as a court instead of an assigned person, where trial is conducted. So Rintu Chakma cannot evade the responsibility. During conducting the mobile court, he flouted rules and regulations and ignored duties and responsibilities.
Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumdar told Prothom Alo, "The public administration ministry takes such measures upon investigation. If anyone is discontent after the punishment, he or she can go to the administrative tribunal."
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.