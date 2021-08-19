Harsher punishment for magistrate, softer for DC recommended

Four public administration officials including then Kurigram deputy commissioner are going to be punished in connection with the torture and sentencing of a journalist at midnight by a mobile court.

Two of them against whom allegations were serious are being awarded lesser punishment while one official against whom allegations were minor is being given harsher punishment.

The officials are being punished in connection with detaining the Bangla Tribune Kurigram correspondent Ariful Islam from his house and sentencing him.