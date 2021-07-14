Crime and Law

Narayanganj factory fire

Hashem, five others sent to jail, two sons granted bail

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A Dhaka court has ordered to send six people including Sajib Group chairman Md Abul Hashem to jail after a four-day remand in a case filed over the fire incident that took place in Narayanganj on Thursday last, reports BSS.

Five other accused are Hashem’s two sons - Hasib Bin Hasem and Tareq Ibrahim- Sajeeb Group CEO Shahan Azad, officers-Mamunur Rashid and Mohammad Salauddin.

The court also granted bail to Hashem's two sons-Tawsif Ibrahim and Tanzim Ibrahim. Senior judicial magistrate Fahmida Khatun passed the order after the eight suspects were produced before the court at the end of a 4-day remand.

Nazimuddin, in charge of the Bhulta police outpost, filed a case in connection with the fire of Shezan Juice Factory. Police so far arrested eight people in connection with the case.

A fire broke out at Shezan Juice Factory, a sister concern of Sajeeb Group, on Thursday afternoon. As many as 52 workers and employees of the factory lost their lives due to the blaze.

