HC asks govt about measures taken to bring back fugitive PK Haldar

The High Court on Thursday sought information from the government about the steps being taken to bring back Prasanta Kumar Halder, the disgraced director of International Leasing and Finance Services Ltd (ILFSL), accused of illegally amassing around Tk 36 billion.

The virtual division bench of justice Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order, taking cognisance of a media report that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been planning to seek Interpol’s help to nab the fugitive, reports BSS.

PK Halder is currently in living in Canada.