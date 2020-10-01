HC asks Green Line Paribahan to pay Russel another Tk 2m

The High Court on Thursday asked Green Line Paribahan to pay another two million taka as compensation to Russel Sarkar, who lost his leg in an accident involving a bus of the company in the capital city’s Dholaipar on 28 April 2018.

The HC bench of justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and justice KM Kamrul Kader pronounced the order virtually after final hearing of a rule in this regard, reports UNB.

As per the order, Green Line Paribahan will have to pay the amount within three months.