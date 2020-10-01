HC asks Green Line Paribahan to pay Russel another Tk 2m

The High Court on Thursday asked Green Line Paribahan to pay another two million taka as compensation to Russel Sarkar, who lost his leg in an accident involving a bus of the company in the capital city’s Dholaipar on 28 April 2018.
The HC bench of justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and justice KM Kamrul Kader pronounced the order virtually after final hearing of a rule in this regard, reports UNB.
As per the order, Green Line Paribahan will have to pay the amount within three months.
Advocate Khandaker Shamsul Haq Reza stood for the petitioner while advocate Shah Monjurul Haque for Green Line Paribahan and deputy attorney general Abdullah al Mahmud Bashar represented the state at the court.
Monjurul Haque said, “We have already paid Tk 1.342 million to Russell. The court ordered to pay another two million as compensation within three months. The court passed the order after we agreed to pay the compensation after discussion with Green Line Paribahan owner. It is a unanimous verdict. That’s why we will not appeal against this decision.”
Earlier on 5 March, the court kept the matter as a case awaiting verdict (CAV) completing hearing on the rule.
On 14 May 2018, the High Court issued the rule asking why driver Russell Sarkar should not get Tk 10 million as compensation.
Russell Sarkar, 23, a private service driver, lost his leg on 28 April that year after a luxury coach of Green Line Paribahan hit the car he was driving from behind as it stood stationary on the slope of Hanif Flyover in Dholaipar, causing Russell to step out of the car to assess the damage to it.
When he signaled the bus not to drive away, bus driver Kabir Hossain, in an act that has drawn outrage for its sheer audacity and disregard for a fellow human being, instead drove his over Kabir and fled the scene.
Being informed, police seized the bus and detained the driver from near the National Press Club.
Russell’s left leg was severed.