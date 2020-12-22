HC asks MP Papul’s wife, daughter to surrender by 28 Dec

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the wife and daughter of Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, MP, arrested in Kuwait on the charges of money laundering and human trafficking, to surrender to the trial court by 28 December.

Kazi Shahid Islam Papul Papul’s wife Selina Islam is also an MP, from reserve seat, of the 11th parliament.

A virtual High Court division bench comprising justice Mohammad Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Lawyer Mohammad Khurshid Alam Khan was present on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the court while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.