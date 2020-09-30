HC issues contempt of court rule against Gaibandha DC

The DC has been asked to respond to the rule within seven days.

The bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Towfikul lslam.

Towfikul lslam was elected as Kamardaha union Parishad chairman in election on 31 October 2016 but no gazette was published with his name until 2017.

He filed a writ petition over the matter in 2017 while the court directed the authorities to take necessary measures to hold oath taking programme of Towfikul lslam.