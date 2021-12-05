HC issues rule on compensation over student's death in Ctg drain

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman passed the order. The court also questioned why failure to take proper arrangements to ensure the safety of pedestrians during development work will not be declared illegal in the rule.
Secretaries of LGRD and home ministry, Chattogram divisional commissioner, Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) chairman and others involved were made respondents in the rule.
Barrister Anik R Haque, assisted by advocate Md Shahinuzzaman, represented the petitioner's side during the hearing.
Earlier on 25 November, a writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking its directive on the authorities concerned to give a compensation of Tk 100 million to Sadia's family.
Barrister Anik filed the writ petition on behalf of rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), Children's Charity Bangladesh (CCB) Foundation and Sadia's maternal uncle Zahid Uddin Belal.
Previously on 19 October, a legal notice was sent to the defendants to compensate the family. On 27 September, Sadia, 20, died after falling into an open drain in Agrabad Badamtoli area of the port city.
Sadia's body was found five hours after she went missing in the drain.