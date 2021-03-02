HC issues rule on why Rana Plaza owner should not get bail

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule seeking explanation as to why Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza should not get bail in a murder case filed over Rana Plaza tragedy that had claimed 1,134 lives, UNB reports.

The bench of justice Jahangir Hossain and justice Md Badruzzaman issued the rule after hearing a bail plea filed by Sohel.

Advocate Sajjad Chowdhury stood for Sohel Rana while Md Bashir Ullah represented the state.