Crime and Law

HC issues rule on why Rana Plaza owner should not get bail

AFP
Security personnel escort Sohel Rana, owner of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, after a court appearance in Dhaka on 29 August, 2017
Security personnel escort Sohel Rana, owner of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, after a court appearance in Dhaka on 29 August, 2017AFP

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule seeking explanation as to why Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza should not get bail in a murder case filed over Rana Plaza tragedy that had claimed 1,134 lives, UNB reports.

The bench of justice Jahangir Hossain and justice Md Badruzzaman issued the rule after hearing a bail plea filed by Sohel.

Advocate Sajjad Chowdhury stood for Sohel Rana while Md Bashir Ullah represented the state.

The HC was concerned that no deposition of witness have been recorded in the murder case so far, despite the chargesheet submitted in 2015, said Md Bashir.

Rana is the owner of Rana Plaza, a multi-storey building which collapsed in April 2013, killing at least 1,134 people, mostly readymade garment workers and injuring over 2,000 others.

The ACC accused him of amassing Tk 25.4 million illegally in a case filed with Savar police.

