HC issues rule over ministry’s circular against raids at hospitals

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not declare illegal the health ministry’s circular against law enforcement agencies’ raids at hospitals without the ministry’s permission.
A High Court virtual bench of justice Tariq ul Hakim and justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the order after holding hearing on a writ challenging the circular, reports news agency BSS.
The court in its order asked officials, including home secretary, health secretary and law secretary, to comply with the order within four weeks.
Supreme Court lawyers Yadia Zaman and Hasan Tareq Palash filed the writ petition on 17 August on behalf of advocate Rafiqul Islam.
Yadia Zaman moved the plea for the petitioner, while deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta argued for the state.
The health and family welfare ministry on 4 August issued the circular barring law enforcement agencies from raiding any public or private hospitals without its permission.