HC issues rules on bail order for ex-AL MP Awal, his wife

The High Court on Thursday issued three rules asking the authorities concerned to explain why Pirojpur court order granting bail to former Awami League lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife Layla Parvin in three separate graft cases would not be declared illegal.
The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rules after hearing of three petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, reports news agency UNB.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam stood for the ACC, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik for state and lawyer Sheikh Ausafur Rahman for Awal and his wife.
AKM Amin Uddin said that the High Court issued three rules in three cases seeking explanation within three weeks.
Khurshid Alam said AKMA Awal was accused in three cases and his wife in one case. They appeared before the court on 7 January in the three cases and sought interim bail. The High Court granted them bail for eight weeks.
On 3 March, they surrendered before the court of Pirojpur district and sessions judge Md Mannan.
The court ordered the authorities concerned to send Awal and his wife to jail, rejecting their bail prayers in three corruption cases.
Later, Mannan was stand released within four hours after he rejected the bail petition of Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in the cases.
Later, acting district and sessions judge Nahid Nasrin granted them bail for two months following a review petition filed by the accused.
On 30 December 2019, deputy director Md Ali Akbar of ACC Barishal unit filed the three cases.
According to the case statement, Awal built a two-storied building occupying a portion of government land behind the land office in Pirojpur sadar upazila.
He also rented the building to Pally Bidyut Samity and the rent agreement was signed by his wife Lyla.
Awal was elected from ruling Awami League from the Pirojpur-1 constituency in 2008 and 2014 elections.