HC issues rules on bail order for ex-AL MP Awal, his wife

The High Court on Thursday issued three rules asking the authorities concerned to explain why Pirojpur court order granting bail to former Awami League lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife Layla Parvin in three separate graft cases would not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rules after hearing of three petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, reports news agency UNB.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam stood for the ACC, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik for state and lawyer Sheikh Ausafur Rahman for Awal and his wife.