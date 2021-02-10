HC order on writ to bring back laundered money on Thursday

The High Court (HC) has fixed Thursday to deliver its order on a writ petition seeking measures to bring back laundered money from different foreign banks, including the Swiss Bank Corporation.

The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim fixed the date on Wednesday.

Advocate Abdul Kaiyum Khan stood for the writ petitioner, deputy attorney general SKM Amin Uddin represented the state and advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan moved for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

