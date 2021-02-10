HC order on writ to bring back laundered money on Thursday

The High Court (HC) has fixed Thursday to deliver its order on a writ petition seeking measures to bring back laundered money from different foreign banks, including the Swiss Bank Corporation.
The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim fixed the date on Wednesday.
Advocate Abdul Kaiyum Khan stood for the writ petitioner, deputy attorney general SKM Amin Uddin represented the state and advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan moved for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) seeking measures to bring back the laundered money from different foreign banks.
Two Supreme Court lawyers -- Abdul Kaiyum and advocate Subir Nandi Das -- filed the writ petition on 8 February. They also sought a rule seeking explanation why the failure of the authorities concerned won’t be declared illegal to bring back the laundered money.
The petition also sought the formation of a special committee to monitor and control money laundering by the Bangladeshi citizens or companies to foreign banks including the Swiss Bank, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik said.
Secretaries of the finance ministry, prime minister’s office, commerce ministry, law ministry and the attorney general were made respondents to the writ petition. Several newspaper reports on money laundering were attached to the petition.