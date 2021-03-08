HC orders judicial probe into another case of wrongly identified man in jail

The High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incarceration of one Manik Hawlader instead of the real convict Manik Mia in a drugs case, reports UNB.

Shariatpur's chief judicial magistrate has ordered to finish the investigation within 30 working days and submission of the report to the Supreme Court registrar general.

Justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam's bench issued the order on Monday after hearing a writ petition filed by Hawlader's wife Salma Begum.

The court has ordered that the real criminal be identified. Sirajganj Special Tribunal-1 and the district's police chief have been ordered to assist in the investigation.

12 April has been set as the next hearing date.