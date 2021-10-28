HC orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus in 6 districts

The HC bench of justice Md Mojibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla passed the order with a rule during the hearing on a writ filed in this regard.
On 21 October, Supreme Court lawyers Anup Kumar Shaha and Mintu Chandra Das filed the writ petition.
The court issued the rule seeking explanation why the inactivity and failure of the authorities concerned in protecting puja pandals, temples, houses, lives and property of the Hindu community during those attacks will not be considered illegal and why a directive should not be given to ensure the safety of the Hindu community members.
Twenty-one people, including secretaries to the home, law, religious affairs ministries, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission chairman, deputy commissioners and police superintendents of the six districts were made respondents to the rule.
Lawyer Jyotiromoy Barua appeared for the petitioner’s side during the hearing while attorney general AM Amin Uddin and additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed stood for the state.
During the hearing, attorney general AM Amin Uddin said in the writ petition the state and local administrations have been directly blamed for failure during the attacks on Hindu community.
“We demand the removal of those words from the petition as the state is not sitting idle. Some miscreants involved in the attacks in Cumilla and Rangpur have been arrested,” he said. Meanwhile, lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said as per the constitution, citizens have the right to life, property, free movement and freedom of practicing religious rituals but the victims did not get any support from the local administrations during these communal attacks.
The failure of the local administrations has been proved with the vandalism and arson attacks on the houses and temples of Hindus, he said.