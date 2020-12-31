HC orders police to free Arman, provide Tk 2m as compensation

The High Court on Thursday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to provide Tk 2 million as compensation to Arman, who has been in jail for four years instead of real convict Shahabuddin Bihari, within 30 days.

The bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after declaring the imprisonment of Arman illegal and unconstitutional, reports news agency UNB.

The HC also ordered to free Arman immediately and asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report within three months after investigation.

The court asked the authorities concerned to attach the former officer-in-charge of Pallabi police station Dadon Fakir, investigation officer Sirajul Islam Khan, sub-inspector Russel and Nazrul Islam to the police lines.

Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Nouroz M Russel Chowdhury represented the state.