HC releases first time drug offender on probation

The High Court (HC) in an order first of its kind in the country, on Sunday released a first time drug offender, who was initially sentenced to five-year imprisonment, on probation.

“Application for probation is allowed,” said the order passed by the High Court bench of justice Zafar Ahmed, discharging a revision plea of the accused.

According to the order, the accused, Moti Matbor of Shariatpur will live in his home under the supervision of a probation officer for the next one and a half years with the conditions of taking care of his 75-year-old mother, continuing study of his children and not to arrange early marriage for his daughter.