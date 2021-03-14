HC reminds directives that forbid torture on students

They made the observation after the hearing on the steps taken over the torture of an eight-year-old boy by his teacher at Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram.

The authorities concerned have been ordered to ensure the child's uninterrupted studies and that the victim and his family do not suffer from insecurity.

Deputy attorney general Abdullah Al Mahmud submitted two separate reports prepared by the deputy commissioner and the assistant superintendent of police regarding the steps taken over the incident.

According to the DC's report, the boy is being treated at the Upazila Health Complex and the ASP's report said madrasa teacher Yahya has been arrested. The madrasa authorities have sacked him from his duty too.



