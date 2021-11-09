HC rules for action against Gazipur hospitals

"The court also asked officials concerned including director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and director general of Department of Environment to submit a report on the steps taken against such institutions, within 60 days," advocate Kawser Hossain, who moved the writ before the court, told newsmen.
One Mehedi Hasan from Gazipur filed the writ on 7 September, attaching the report of Department of Environment's Gazipur wing, which said 206 such institutes in the district have no environmental clearance certificate, while only 24 is running their operations with that.