Crime and Law

HC rules for action against Gazipur hospitals

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The High Court (HC) Tuesday issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not pass the order to close down the hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres without environmental clearance certificates in Gazipur, reports BSS.

A HC division bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ filed in this regard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The court also asked officials concerned including director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and director general of Department of Environment to submit a report on the steps taken against such institutions, within 60 days," advocate Kawser Hossain, who moved the writ before the court, told newsmen.

Advertisement

One Mehedi Hasan from Gazipur filed the writ on 7 September, attaching the report of Department of Environment's Gazipur wing, which said 206 such institutes in the district have no environmental clearance certificate, while only 24 is running their operations with that.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement