HC rules on dropping AL leader’s name from graft investigation

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule questioning why dropping the name of M Shibly Sadik, general secretary of Tangail’s Delduar upazila Awami League, from the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) inquiry about embezzling money from the Test Relief (TR) and Kabikha project fund should not be declared illegal, reports UNB.

A HC bench of justice M Nazrul Islam Talukder and KM Zahid Sarwar issued the rule during a hearing on writ petition filed in this regard.