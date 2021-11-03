HC seeks police probe report by 11 Nov

Deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta read out the Rangpur police commissioner's report before the court. According to Rangpur police commissioner's report, a four-member probe committee has been formed which has been asked to submit its report within seven days.
The autopsy report did not mention about any injury marks on Tajul's body, it said. Tajul Islam, 55, a resident of Dalalhat village in Haragach union, was reportedly beaten to death by police at Haragach Natun Bazar around 6:00pm on Monday.
Tajul was detained with some drugs during a police drive at Haragach Natun Bazar on Monday evening and he fell unconscious as police beat him up mercilessly. At one stage, police pushed him against a wall and he died on the spot.
Enraged by the incident, locals cordoned off Haragach police station, threw brick chips at police and vandalised some vehicles. Police later fired rubber bullets and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the protesters.