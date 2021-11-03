Crime and Law

Rangpur custodial death

HC seeks police probe report by 11 Nov

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed police to submit their probe report over the death of Tajul Islam allegedly after police torture at Haragach in Rangpur, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and Khandaker Diliruzzaman also asked police to submit his post-mortem report to the court. The court fixed 15 November for the next hearing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta read out the Rangpur police commissioner's report before the court. According to Rangpur police commissioner's report, a four-member probe committee has been formed which has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

The autopsy report did not mention about any injury marks on Tajul's body, it said. Tajul Islam, 55, a resident of Dalalhat village in Haragach union, was reportedly beaten to death by police at Haragach Natun Bazar around 6:00pm on Monday.

Advertisement

Tajul was detained with some drugs during a police drive at Haragach Natun Bazar on Monday evening and he fell unconscious as police beat him up mercilessly. At one stage, police pushed him against a wall and he died on the spot.

Enraged by the incident, locals cordoned off Haragach police station, threw brick chips at police and vandalised some vehicles. Police later fired rubber bullets and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement