HC summons PK Halder, 128 loan defaulters

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday summoned 129 loan defaulters, including Proshanta Kumar Halder, the disgraced director of International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd (ILFSL), to explain how they would refund the borrowed money, reports UNB.

They have been asked to appear before the court on 24, 25 May with plans so that they can pay the money in installments within a reasonable time.

The bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order on 16 March. Written copy of the order was presented in the HC on Wednesday.

Lawyer of ILFSL advocate Mahfuzur Rahman said the 129 loan defaulters, including PK Halder, have to pay ILFSC approximately Tk 18 billion (1,800 crore).

Among the loan defaulters, 100 were asked to appear on 24 and 29 May on the next day, he said.

On 21 January, the HC summoned another 280 loan defaulters to appear before it on 23 February and 25 February. Among the defaulters, 158 appeared before the court.