HC upholds death penalty in mother-daughter murder in Chattogram

The High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence awarded to a man by a trial court for hacking to death a teenaged girl and her mother in their house in Chattogram in 2014, reports UNB.

The bench of justice SM Emdadul Haque and Vishmadeb Chakrobarty passed the order during a hearing on the death reference and appeal of the accused.

Deputy attorney general Harun Ur Rashid, assistant attorney general Zahid Ahmed Hero stood for state side during the hearing while advocate Sahidul Islam defended the convict.

Defense lawyer Shahidul Islam said convict Md Shahid’s death penalty was kept in force and no order was given regarding other accused of the case Abu Rayhan as he is dead already.

On 24 March 2014, Rezia Khatun,49, and Saima Akter,17, wife and daughter of C&F agent Rezaul Karim were murdered with a sharp weapon at their own residence at CDA residential area in Agrabad.

Police recovered blood stained knife, sharp weapons, shirt, pant, two bottles of petrol and seven mobile SIM cards from the crime scene.

Following a case filed by Rezaul Karim detective police arrested Shahid from Khulshi and his associate Rayhan from Fakirapul area in Dhaka the next day.

The trial of the case started with framing charges against the two accused and it was later transferred to Chattogram Speedy Trial Tribunal.

On 1 October 2015, the court sentenced the two accused to death. After the court’s order the two pleaded for jail term instead of death penalty. Their death references were sent to the High Court.

Convict Abu Rayhan died after the appeal was submitted.

