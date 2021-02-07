Health secy declared persona non grata, OC withdrawn

Health secretary Abdul Manan has been declared persona non grata in his locality of Katiadi in Kishoreganj after carrying out attack at his village home.
The declaration was made from a protest rally organised by upazila unit Awami League on Sunday soon.
Upazila Awami League acting president Dilip Ghosh made the declaration from the protest rally in front of the main gate of Katiadi Degree College.
Later, a procession was brought out protesting against the implication of Awami League leaders and activists in the case filed over the attack on the health secretary's village home.
Meanwhile, Katiadi police station officer-in-charge M A Jalil has been withdrawn after the incident.
The withdrawal order signed by admin and finance division additional inspector general of police Md Asaduzzaman reached Katiadi police station on Sunday.
Hossainpur circle assistant police super Sonahor Ali confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Police sources said the OC has been withdrawn for failing to prevent the attack on the health secretary's village home.