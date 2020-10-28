Hearing for Irfan Salim, his bodyguard's remand today

The hearing for Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid's remand in the case filed over assaulting and attempted murder of a naval officer will be held today, Wednesday.

The hearing is scheduled to be held in the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate's court.

Police want to interrogate Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid who were sentenced by a mobile court.

Police on Tuesday prayed to the court for their seven days' remand.