Hearing for Irfan Salim, his bodyguard's remand today

The hearing for Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid's remand in the case filed over assaulting and attempted murder of a naval officer will be held today, Wednesday.
The hearing is scheduled to be held in the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate's court.
Police want to interrogate Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid who were sentenced by a mobile court.
Police on Tuesday prayed to the court for their seven days' remand.
In connection with assaulting naval officer lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan, police produced another accused AB Siddique alias Dipu in the court on Tuesday after his arrest. The court granted three days of his remand.
Earlier, police was granted one day remand of Irfan's driver Mizanur Rahman.
AB Siddique alias Dipu was arrested from Tangail on Monday night. He was once a personal officer of MP Haji Md Salim. Dipu is now with Irfan Salim.
All four accused have been arrested in the case filed over assaulting and attempted murder of naval officer Wasif.
Meanwhile, Irfan Salim has been suspended from the post of councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation’s Ward 30, on charges of moral turpitude and misconduct. City Corporation Section 1 of the Local Government Division issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted raids at Ifran's father and ruling party MP Haji Md Salim's house at Boro Katra in Old Dhaka on Monday following assaulting the naval officer on Sunday evening.
The mobile court sentenced Irfan Salim to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of Tk 50,000 for consuming foreign liquor. The mobile court also sentenced him to another 6 months’ imprisonment for unlawful possession and use of a walkie-talkie. He is presently in jail.
Irfan's body guard Md Zahid was sentenced 6 months' imprisonment for carrying walkie-talkies.
Arms, yaba pills, 38 walkie-talkies and other materials were seized during the raids.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, RAB's law and media wing director lieutenant colonel Ashik Billa said RAB will lodge a separate case under the Arms and Narcotics Act.
Naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan and his wife were riding on a motorbike on Sunday night. A car, with a sticker of member of parliament, hit his bike in front of Lab Aid Hospital in Dhanmondi. Although Wasif introduced him, a man got down from the car and threatened him of murder before leaving the place.
When the car stopped at Kolabagan bus stand signal, Wasif with his bike knocked the window of the car. At that time, several people got down from the car and beat up Wasif. One of his teeth was broken. Haji Selim's son Irfan and his associates were in the car. Wasif filed a case against them with Dhanmondi police station on Monday morning.