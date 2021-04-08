Hearing on Irfan Salim’s plea challenging stay on bail order 19 April

On 18 March, the High Court granted him bail which was later stayed for four weeks by the chamber judge on 28 March.

According to the case statement, a private car hit Bangladesh Navy's lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondion 25 October, 2020 when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.

Later, some people, including Irfan, came out of the car and physically assaulted Wasif and verbally abused his wife.

The Navy officer filed a case with Dhanmondi police station, naming four people including Irfan.

The three other accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All of them are behind bars now.