Hearing on Irfan Salim’s plea challenging stay on bail order 19 April

The Appellate Division on Thursday fixed 19 April for hearing a petition filed by Irfan Salim challenging stay on his bail order in a case filed over assaulting a Navy officer last year, reports UNB.
Chamber judge justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order.
Lawyers Abdul Baset Majumdar and Said Ahmed stood for Irfan, son of Awami League leader Haji Selim, while additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed represented the state.
On 18 March, the High Court granted him bail which was later stayed for four weeks by the chamber judge on 28 March.
According to the case statement, a private car hit Bangladesh Navy's lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondion 25 October, 2020 when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.
Later, some people, including Irfan, came out of the car and physically assaulted Wasif and verbally abused his wife.
The Navy officer filed a case with Dhanmondi police station, naming four people including Irfan.
The three other accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All of them are behind bars now.
On 26 October, 2020, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Irfan from his father's Devdas Lane residence in Old Dhaka. Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from his house during the drive.
He was suspended from the post of councillor the next day. He has been facing four more cases.
He was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for keeping walkie-talkies illegally and another six months for possessing illegal liquor on 26 October, 2020 by a mobile court led by RAB.