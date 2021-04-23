Hefajat leaders Ayubi, Ehteshamul remanded in separate cases

A Dhaka court on Friday remanded Hefajat-e-Islam joint secretary general Khalid Saifullah Ayubi and its Dhaka city unit assistant office secretary Ehteshamul Haque in two separate cases, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the orders this noon.
Police earlier in the day produced Khalid Saifullah Ayubi before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand in a case lodged with Paltan police station over mayhem by Hefajat-e-Islam in March.
After hearing the police plea, the court placed Ayubi on five-day remand.
The same court also placed Ehteshamul Haque on four-day remand in a case lodged with Paltan police station over Hefajat’s mayhem in May, 2013, capital’s Paltan and adjacent areas.
Police on 22 April arrested Ayubi from his Manikganj village and Ehteshamul from the capital’s Bongshal area.