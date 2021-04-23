Hefajat leaders Ayubi, Ehteshamul remanded in separate cases

After hearing the police plea, the court placed Ayubi on five-day remand.

The same court also placed Ehteshamul Haque on four-day remand in a case lodged with Paltan police station over Hefajat’s mayhem in May, 2013, capital’s Paltan and adjacent areas.

Police on 22 April arrested Ayubi from his Manikganj village and Ehteshamul from the capital’s Bongshal area.