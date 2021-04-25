Hefazat forms syndicate to spread extremism via Waz-Mahfil: DB

Joint Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of police Md Mahbub Alam on Saturday said Hefazat-e-Islam has formed an organisation to spread extremism across the country through Waz-Mahfil, reports state-run news agency BSS.
“Hefazat has formed an organisation called ‘Rabetatul Wa-e-Zin’ to control the Waz-Mahfil programmes around the country”, he said.
A syndicate, formed with its own leaders and workers, is controlling the organisation, he said, adding that through this ill activity, they (leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam) are trying to spread extremist ideas in the country.
“The organisers of Waz-Mahfil are being forced by the so-called syndicate to hire the Hefazat leaders to different Waz-Mahfil in the country,” he added.
Mahbub said there have been several cases of sabotage all over the country, including Dhaka, against them. A total of 53 cases were filed in connection with the incident of violence and sabotage in Dhaka’s Shapla Chattar area rally of Hefazat in 2013, he added.
“A total of 65 cases are under investigation. DB police have already arrested 14 central leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam. We are interrogating them,” he continued.
Mahbub Alam further said that law enforcers have formed three teams who have knowledge of the Quran and Hadith to interrogate the Hefazat leaders.
“We have already got some important information. We are investigating the cases filed recently and in 2013. Most of these are sabotage cases”, he added.
In 2013, there was a conspiracy to overthrow the government, he said, adding that leaders of various political parties were involved in the conspiracy.
“We are trying to find out the names of the extremist-leaders through the investigation,” Mahbub Alam said.