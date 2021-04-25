Hefazat forms syndicate to spread extremism via Waz-Mahfil: DB

Joint Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of police Md Mahbub Alam on Saturday said Hefazat-e-Islam has formed an organisation to spread extremism across the country through Waz-Mahfil, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“Hefazat has formed an organisation called ‘Rabetatul Wa-e-Zin’ to control the Waz-Mahfil programmes around the country”, he said.

A syndicate, formed with its own leaders and workers, is controlling the organisation, he said, adding that through this ill activity, they (leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam) are trying to spread extremist ideas in the country.