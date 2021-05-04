Hefazat leader Abdur Rahim Qasemi arrested

Abdur Rahim Qasemi's involvement in the Hefazat violence was identified through an investigation, he added. Qasemi resigned from Hefazat-e-Islam on 23 April seeking fair trial of those involved in violence.

In a written statement sent to reporters on the same day, Qasemi said that the extreme chaos created by Hefazat-e-Islam across the country over the arrival of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was inhumane.

The loss of life and property of the country cannot be an Islamic act by any means.