Hefazat leader Abul Hussain placed on seven-day remand

A Faridpur court on Friday sent vice-president of Faridpur district Hefazat-e-Islam Md Abul Hussain on a seven-day remand, reports UNB.
The court passed the order after Bhanga police station’s sub-inspector (SI) Bikash Mandal placed Abul Hussain before the Faridpur chief judicial magistrate's court seeking a 10-day remand.
Abul Hussain was arrested in the early hours of Friday. He was accused in a case filed in connection with the attack on Bhanga police station.
On 27 March, activists and supporters of Hefazat-e-Islam attacked the Bhanga police station and vandalised the main gate. Ten people including two policemen were injured in the attack.
Injured sub-Inspector of Bhanga police station Shahidullah filed a case accusing 300 unidentified people. So far 19 people including Abul Hussain have been arrested.