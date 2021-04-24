Hefazat leader Abul Hussain placed on seven-day remand

A Faridpur court on Friday sent vice-president of Faridpur district Hefazat-e-Islam Md Abul Hussain on a seven-day remand, reports UNB.

The court passed the order after Bhanga police station’s sub-inspector (SI) Bikash Mandal placed Abul Hussain before the Faridpur chief judicial magistrate's court seeking a 10-day remand.

Abul Hussain was arrested in the early hours of Friday. He was accused in a case filed in connection with the attack on Bhanga police station.