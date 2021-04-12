Hefazat leader Azizul Haque Islamabadi placed on seven-day remand

The court has granted the police seven-day remand of Hefazat-e-Islam leader Azizul Haque Islamabadi on Monday in connection with a case filed at the Paltan police station on 6 May 2013.

Atiqul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of the police's detective branch (DB) of Dhaka city, confirmed this to the media. He said they sought a 10-day remand from court to interrogate him.

On Sunday evening, the DB police arrested Azizul Haque Islamabadi, central organising secretary as well as spokesperson of Hefazat-e-Islam. He was sent to court today, Monday.

Deputy commissioner of DB Asaduzzaman Ripon earlier disclosed his detention .