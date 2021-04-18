Hefazat leader Mamunul taken to Tejgaon police station

Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque has been taken to Tejgaon police station for interrogation, DMP commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam has said.
Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary general was first taken to Tejgaon division of police after he had been arrested from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in the city’s Mohammadpur area at around 12:30 pm on Sunday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that there was a case against Mamunul, and he has been arrested in that case.
Tejgaon division police deputy commissioner Harun-or-Rashid told journalists that Mamunul has been shown arrest in a case filed over vandalism at Mohammadpur in the capital in 2020.
The Hefazat leader was also made accused in several other cases in Motijheel, Paltan and Narayanganj, the police official said adding Mamunul would be produced before the court on Monday.
Harun said Mamunul was under surveillance for a long time.
Mamunul was also made accused in a case filed over violence at Baitul Mukarram area on 26 March centering the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
He was also at the centre of controversy over ‘more than one marriage’ recently.