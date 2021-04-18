Hefazat leader Mamunul taken to Tejgaon police station

Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque has been taken to Tejgaon police station for interrogation, DMP commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam has said.

Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary general was first taken to Tejgaon division of police after he had been arrested from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in the city’s Mohammadpur area at around 12:30 pm on Sunday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that there was a case against Mamunul, and he has been arrested in that case.