Hefazat leader Mamunul transferred from Kashimpur to Khulna prison

Mamunul Haque’s prisoner number in Kashimpur jail is 766/21.
Earlier, Mamunul Haque was transferred from Keraniganj Central Jail to Kashimpur jail on the night of 11 May. A case under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act was filed against him on charges of rape of a woman by tempting to marry her.
According to police sources, the Tejgaon division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasah in Mohammadpur around on 18 April. He was later remanded more than once.