Crime and Law

Hefazat leader Mamunul transferred from Kashimpur to Khulna prison

Correspondent
Gazipur
default-image

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque was transferred to Khulna District Jail from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur on Friday morning.

Kashimpur jail deputy jailer Delwar Parvez said Mamunul Haque has been transferred to Khulna district jail as he will have to appear before the Khulna Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court in a case filed at Sonadanga police station.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mamunul Haque’s prisoner number in Kashimpur jail is 766/21.

Earlier, Mamunul Haque was transferred from Keraniganj Central Jail to Kashimpur jail on the night of 11 May. A case under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act was filed against him on charges of rape of a woman by tempting to marry her.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the Tejgaon division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasah in Mohammadpur around on 18 April. He was later remanded more than once.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement