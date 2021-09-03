Hefazat leader Mamunul transferred from Kashimpur to Khulna prison

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque was transferred to Khulna District Jail from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur on Friday morning.

Kashimpur jail deputy jailer Delwar Parvez said Mamunul Haque has been transferred to Khulna district jail as he will have to appear before the Khulna Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court in a case filed at Sonadanga police station.