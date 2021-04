Mawlana Qurban Ali Kasemi, vice-president of Hefazat-e-Islam and joint secretary general of Khilafat Majlish, was arrested from Dhaka's Basabo area on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Members of Detective Branch (DB) arrested him at 5:30pm, said Iftekharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Earlier on 18 April, Hefazat’s joint secretary general Mamunul Haque was arrested from a madrasah in Mohammadpur area.