Helena Jahangir on another 14-day remand

On the other hand, Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy placed Helena on three-day remand in a case lodged under Digital Security Act and three-day more remand in a case lodged under Special Powers Act filed with Gulshan police station.
Earlier, police produced her before the courts after the end of her three-day remand in the Digital Security Act case. Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on 30 July had placed Helena on three-day remand in that case.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 29 July detained Helena Jahangir from her Gulshan house and seized foreign liquors, illegal walkie talkie sets, sharp weapons, foreign currencies, casino equipment and a deer hide.