Helena Jahangir on another 14-day remand

Separate Dhaka courts Tuesday placed controversial businesswoman Helena Jahangir on a total 14-day remand in four separate cases lodged against her with different police stations.

Of the four cases, Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Shahinur Rahman placed her on four-day remand in a case lodged under Telecommunication Regulatory Act and another four-day remand in a fraud case, both lodged with the capital's Pallabi police station.