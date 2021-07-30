Helena Jahangir placed on three-day remand

Earlier, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the case against her with Gulshan police station, ASP Imran Khan, assistant director (media) at the RAB headquarters, told UNB.
Details of the case will be made public soon, he said.
Besides, Imran said, RAB is getting ready to file more cases against Helena who was removed from Awami League sub-committee on women affairs recently.
RAB members detained Helena from her Gulshan residence on Thursday night, four days after she was removed from the AL sub-committee.
The elite force members "seized foreign liquor, illegal walkie-talkie sets, casino equipment and deer skins" during a four-hour raid on her home on Thursday, RAB executive magistrate Palash Kumar Basu said.
RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra IPTV.