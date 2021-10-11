Helena Jahangir seeks bail from HC in DSA case

The bench may hear the petition on Tuesday, said public prosecutor and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin.
On 30 July, Rapid Action Battalion-1 (RAB) filed the case against Helena at Gulshan police station for spreading invectives and abusive comments against ministers and government high-ups using digital platforms.
On 21 September, Dhaka metropolitan session judge KM Imrul Kayes rejected Helena’s bail plea in this case.
On the night of 29 July, RAB arrested Helena from her Gulshan residence, four days after she was removed as member of AL sub-committee on women affairs.
The elite force "seized foreign liquor, illegal walkie-talkie sets, casino equipment and deer skins" during the four-hour raid on her home.
Later another raid was conducted at Joyjatra IPTV station in Mirpur and it was sealed after recovering illegal equipment. Later the court placed Helena on a 17-day remand in four cases.
She secured bail in one case from court on August 17 and in two other cases on 21 September.