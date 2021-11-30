Helper of bus detained over SSC examinee's death in Rampura

Chan was nabbed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the Sayedabad area of the capital in the early hours of Tuesday, said Imran Khan, assistant director (media wing) at RAB headquarters.
Mainuddin, a candidate in the ongoing SSC examination and student of Ekramunnesa School and College, was run over by the bus around 10:45 pm Monday in the Rampura Bazar area. Following the accident, an angry mob torched eight buses.
Azizul Haque, an eye-witness, said that the student was run over by the speeding bus as soon as he got off another bus in the Rampura Bazar area. He died on the spot.