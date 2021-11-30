Crime

Helper of bus detained over SSC examinee's death in Rampura

Prothom Alo English Desk

One more person has been arrested in connection with the tragic death of an SSC examinee in a road accident in the Rampura Bazaar area of Dhaka on Monday night, reports UNB.

The arrestee has been identified as Chan Mia, the helper of the bus that ran over Mainuddin, the victim.

Chan was nabbed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the Sayedabad area of the capital in the early hours of Tuesday, said Imran Khan, assistant director (media wing) at RAB headquarters.

Mainuddin, a candidate in the ongoing SSC examination and student of Ekramunnesa School and College, was run over by the bus around 10:45 pm Monday in the Rampura Bazar area. Following the accident, an angry mob torched eight buses.

Azizul Haque, an eye-witness, said that the student was run over by the speeding bus as soon as he got off another bus in the Rampura Bazar area. He died on the spot.

