High Court summons Faridpur judicial magistrate 'for not following rule'

The High Court on Wednesday summoned senior judicial magistrate in Faridpur, Md Mainul Islam, allegedly for not following the rules in recording confessional statements of three accused in a school student murder case, reports news agency UNB.

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order.

Senior judicial magistrate Mainul Islam has been asked to explain the matter on 8 October after appearing before the court.