High Court summons Faridpur judicial magistrate 'for not following rule'

Prothom Alo English Desk
High Court
High Court
The High Court on Wednesday summoned senior judicial magistrate in Faridpur, Md Mainul Islam, allegedly for not following the rules in recording confessional statements of three accused in a school student murder case, reports news agency UNB.

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order.

Senior judicial magistrate Mainul Islam has been asked to explain the matter on 8 October after appearing before the court.

Barriester Ruhul Kuddus Kajol, who stood for the accused, said that the judge recorded confessional statements of the three accused within three hours on 28 June 2018 and without giving them adequate time which is violation of the relevant rules.

School student Antor was strangulated to death on 7 June 2018 after abduction.

Two accused in the case -- Azizul Sheikh and Ashraf Sheikh -- were denied bail in the murder case now pending with Woman and Children Repression Tribunal in Faridpur.

Three accused including the two filed a petition with the High Court against the tribunal’s order.

After hearing the arguments, the HC bench summoned the senior judicial magistrate for his explanation over the issue, and kept the appeal pending for hearing till 8 October.

