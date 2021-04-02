Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Patuakhali

A woman returning home alone was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a group of miscreants in Patuakhali’s Bauphal upazila Thursday night, reports UNB.

Bauphal police station officer-in-charge Al Mamun said on Friday that the crime occurred in Chandradip area around 9:00pm when the mother of three was returning home alone.

“The miscreants kidnapped her and took her to a desolate location, where they raped her. The accused later fled from the spot,” the OC said, adding the woman has been sent to hospital for a medical examination.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, he said.