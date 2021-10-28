Housewife Molestation: HC directs authorities to dismiss OC and four others

In the case of molestation and attempted rape of a housewife at Joykrishnapur village in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district, the High Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to sack the then officer-in-charge and four others.

The HC bench of justice Md Mojibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla passed the order during a virtual hearing on the rule issued in this regard.

The five officials the HC wanted to be dismissed are, then OC of Begumganj police station, Harun-ur-Rashid, sub-inspector Habibur Rahman, additional SI Mofizul Islam, local union parishad member Moazzem Hossain Shohag and watchman Ali Asgar.