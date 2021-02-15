How did PK Halder flee abroad, inquires HC

The high court on Monday inquired about how Proshanto Kumar Halder fled the country although his passport had been seized.

The court also sought a list of officers who were on duty at the immigration office of airport and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while Halder, the former director of International Leasing and Finance Service Ltd (ILFSL), fled abroad.

At the same time, the court also inquired about the latest development in the PK Halder case.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim’s bench passed the order after a list of 394 Bangladesh Bank officials who worked in three divisions of the central bank since 2010 was submitted before the court.

Advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin represented the state and advocate Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz moved for Bangladesh Bank.