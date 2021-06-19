Husband arrested for 'killing' wife, children in Gowainghat

Superintendent of police Farid Uddin Ahmed said Hafizur will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday and then will be produced to the court. Police will seek remand for him for investigating the case, he added.
On Wednesday, police recovered the bodies of Hafizur's wife Alima Begum (30), two children named Mizan (10), and Tanisha (3), from their house in Binnakandi. Injured Hafizur was rescued from the house and then admitted to the Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Alima Begum's father Ayub Ali filed a murder case with Goanghat police station without mentioning name of any accused. A senior police official involved in the investigation said on condition of anonymity that Hafizur Rahman was behaving suspiciously from the beginning.
Superintendent of police Farid Uddin told reporters that the police are investigating the murder incident focusing two issues - Hafizur's property related enmity with his uncle and Hafizur's dispute with his wife regarding his sister-in-law.