Husband 'strangles wife to death' in Pabna

Two days after she went missing, the body of a newly married woman was found on the banks of the Icchamoti River in the Sathia municipality area of Pabna on Saturday.

The deceased is Kanij Fatema, 20, wife of Rakibul Islam of Fesuan Moholla, a resident of the municipality area. Police said she was killed by her husband.

Additional superintendent of Pabna, Masud Alam, told the local media that Rakibul married off Fatema eight months ago.

On 28 April, Rakibul dropped his wife at her parent's place, with a promise to take her back before the festival, Eid u-Fitr. On 13 May, Rakibul called his wife to take her out on a trip. He had also asked her wife not to reveal "the plan" to anyone, the police officer said.