Husband tied up, woman ‘gang-raped’ in Khulna

Following the incident, the woman filed a case against four people with Khanjahan Ali police station a little after 12:00am on Saturday. The accused were Kamrul, JIbon, Sumon and Ala. Police arrested Kamrul at night.
According to the case statement, the woman and her husband were passing the garage owned Kamrul. At that time, four to five people picked up the couple and took them to the garage. The perpetrators then tied up the husband and gang-raped the woman.
Official-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali police station Prabir Kumar Biswas the woman was sent to One-Stop Crisis Centre of Khulna Medical College Hospital.
An accused, Kamrul, was arrested at night and police were trying to catch the remaining accused, he added.