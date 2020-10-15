Husband, wife with two children slain in Satkhira

Miscreants hacked husband and wife along with their two children dead in Kalaroa upazila of Satkhira on early Thursday.
The deceased are Shahinur Rahman, 40, his wife Sabina Khatun, 35, their son Siam Hossain, 10, and Taslima, 8. They lived in Khalisha of Helatala union of Kalaroa upazila.
Shahinur was a fish trader.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalaroa police station Haran Pal said Helatala union parishad chairman Moazzem Hossain informed the police about the murder.
He said a group of suspected robbers killed four members of a family. A police team immediately rushed to the spot.
The OC said, police found four bodies including two children hacked and slaughtered to death. Police did not find any evidence of robbery in its initial inquiry, he added.
Shahinur’s younger brother Raihanul Islam said, he was sleeping in the next room. He heard groaning coming out of his brother’s room and the door was locked from outside.
When he opened the door, one of the children was still alive, who died after a while, he said.
Raihanul said they had a dispute with some neighbours over lands, but he was not sure who could commit the murder.
OC Haran Pal said they could not find out the motive of the murders and any suspects immediately.
The initial investigation showed it might be a planned murder, not mere an incident of robbery, he added.