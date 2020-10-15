Husband, wife with two children slain in Satkhira

Miscreants hacked husband and wife along with their two children dead in Kalaroa upazila of Satkhira on early Thursday.

The deceased are Shahinur Rahman, 40, his wife Sabina Khatun, 35, their son Siam Hossain, 10, and Taslima, 8. They lived in Khalisha of Helatala union of Kalaroa upazila.

Shahinur was a fish trader.