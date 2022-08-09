Crime

Robbery and rape on moving bus

Four more accused give confessional statements

Staff Correspondent
Tangail
Four more people among ten arrested have given confessional statements before the court in a case filed over robbery and rape on a moving bus in Tangail.

They are: Aslam Talukder (19), Rasel Talukder (25), Nayeem Sarkar (19) and Alauddin (24).

The remaining six were placed on remand for three days each.

Police said the accused narrated the incident of robbery on the bus during interrogation. They confessed that Raza Mia, Ratan, Awal, Nurnabi and Mannan raped the woman passenger.

Tangail court inspector Tanvir Ahmed said the court sent them to the prison after their confessional statements had been recorded. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 10 accused on Sunday night. Later, they were handed over to Tangail detective police.

With these, seven accused gave confessional statements before the court.

