Four more accused give confessional statements

Police said the accused narrated the incident of robbery on the bus during interrogation. They confessed that Raza Mia, Ratan, Awal, Nurnabi and Mannan raped the woman passenger.
Tangail court inspector Tanvir Ahmed said the court sent them to the prison after their confessional statements had been recorded. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 10 accused on Sunday night. Later, they were handed over to Tangail detective police.
With these, seven accused gave confessional statements before the court.